McCormick is expected to be an everyday player in 2024, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

From a skills perspective, McCormick had a breakout season in 2023, posting a 133 wRC+ and .362 wOBA to go along with 22 home runs and 19 stolen bases. However, he was limited to only 457 plate appearances, in part because former manager Dusty Baker wanted to get Mauricio Dubon in the lineup regularly. That appears to be poised to change in 2024, with new manager Joe Espada voicing his support of McCormick as an everyday player.