Astros' Chas McCormick: Still not starting
RotoWire Staff
McCormick (finger) isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore.
McCormick will be on the bench for a third consecutive game after he dislocated his right pinky finger Wednesday against the Twins. Mauricio Dubon is starting in center field and batting ninth.
