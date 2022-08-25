McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt. The 27-year-old has been filling a regular role in the outfield of late, but the dislocated finger will now cause him to miss some time. Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon should see more playing time until McCormick can retake the field.