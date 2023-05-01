Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters before Monday's game against the Giants that McCormick (back) won't return during the three-game home series against San Francisco, but he could be back for the road trip beginning over the weekend, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick has been out since the middle of April while dealing with his back strain. The outfielder will get regular at-bats in his rehab assignment in the meantime. Jake Meyers will continue to patrol center field while McCormick is unavailable.