Moran (face) will undergo surgery later this week to repair a fractured cheekbone, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch previously hinted that Moran, who was hospitalized after fouling a ball off his face over the weekend, would likely need to undergo a procedure to address the broken bone. The Astros should release a recovery timetable for Moran once the surgery is completed. In addition to the fractured cheekbone, Moran also sustained a concussion during the at-bat.