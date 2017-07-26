Astros' Colin Moran: Set for surgery later this week
Moran (face) will undergo surgery later this week to repair a fractured cheekbone, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Astros manager A.J. Hinch previously hinted that Moran, who was hospitalized after fouling a ball off his face over the weekend, would likely need to undergo a procedure to address the broken bone. The Astros should release a recovery timetable for Moran once the surgery is completed. In addition to the fractured cheekbone, Moran also sustained a concussion during the at-bat.
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...