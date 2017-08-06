Astros' Colin Moran: Still weeks away from playing
Moran (face, concussion) remains a few weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Moran has been around the Astros' clubhouse in recent days with the swelling on his face subsiding and his vision improving, but the third baseman has yet to resume baseball activities. Until that happens, the Astros likely won't be able to flesh out a definitive timetable for his return.
