Astros' Collin McHugh: Starting again

McHugh will rejoin the rotation in 2019, Brian McTaggart of the Astros' official site reports.

The Astros will have some new faces in the rotation next season, brought upon by the departure of Charlie Morton, the expected departure of Dallas Keuchel and an injury to Lance McCullers (elbow). McHugh isn't actually a new face. He was a starter for the Astros from 2014 to 2017 before a strong season as a reliever in 2018.