Astros' Gerrit Cole: Loses third straight
Cole (10-5) allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 7.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Mariners.
The loss was Cole's third straight, as he fell victim to Houston's inconsistent offense. Normally this team is one of the most potent in the majors; however, since the All-Star break the Astros' .228 batting average ranks 27th and their 77 runs scored are tied for 26th. Injuries have played a role in that: Carlos Correa just returned from a back injury while Jose Altuve (knee) and George Springer (thumb) remain on the disabled list. Cole and the other starters have suffered declining support. In the right-hander's last three starts, spanning 18 innings, he's received four runs of support. Cole will look to break his three-start losing streak Wednesday at home against the Rockies.
