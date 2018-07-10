Astros' Gerrit Cole: Placed on bereavement list
Cole was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Players on the bereavement list must miss between three and seven games. Cole isn't scheduled to pitch again until Saturday, so it's likely that he won't end up missing a start, though it's possible he misses one and returns after the All-Star break. Jake Marisnick was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
