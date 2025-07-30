Paredes could require season-ending surgery to repair his injured right hamstring, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Paredes was placed on the 10-day injured list July 20 with a strained right hamstring, with Astros manager Joe Espada calling the injury "pretty significant." The third baseman is slated to receive a second opinion before making a decision on how to treat the injury, but surgery is evidently one of the possibilities. With Paredes' status for the rest of the season in doubt, Nightengale says the Astros are mulling trades for Carlos Correa, Nolan Arenado and Eugenio Suarez. Mauricio Dubon has been serving as the team's primary third baseman since Paredes went down.