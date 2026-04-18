Astros' Isaac Paredes: Battling leg tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paredes was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to leg tightness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Paredes entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning but was later taken out of the game himself when his leg began to bother him in the eighth. If he ends up needing to sit out Saturday's contest as well, Nick Allen would presumably get the nod at shortstop.
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