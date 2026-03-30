Astros' Isaac Paredes: Drives in two runs Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paredes went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored during the Astros' 9-7 win over the Angels on Sunday.
Paredes gave the Astros an 8-6 lead with an two-run double in the eighth inning, which ended up being the winning runs for Houston. He went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts over the first two games of the series, but he turned things around over the final two contests, going 3-for-9 with on walk, four RBI and three runs scored. Paredes is looking to improve off his 2025 campaign, when he slashed .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs and 53 RBI across 438 plate appearances.
More News
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: In lineup again Friday•
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Handling third base Opening Day•
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Would start at 3B if Pena is out•
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Homers in spring debut•
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Seeing time at second base•
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Avoids arbitration with Astros•