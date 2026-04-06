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The Astros activated Paredes from the bereavement list Monday.

Paredes was away for the weekend series against the Athletics but is back in time for his team to kick off a series Monday in Colorado. The 27-year-old is sporting a .227/.346/.409 batting line and 2:6 BB:K across his first 26 plate appearances this season.

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