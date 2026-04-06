Astros' Isaac Paredes: Reinstated from bereavement list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros activated Paredes from the bereavement list Monday.
Paredes was away for the weekend series against the Athletics but is back in time for his team to kick off a series Monday in Colorado. The 27-year-old is sporting a .227/.346/.409 batting line and 2:6 BB:K across his first 26 plate appearances this season.
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