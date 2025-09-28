Astros' Isaac Paredes: Getting Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paredes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
With Houston having been officially eliminated from playoff contention following Saturday's action, Paredes and other key regulars will get a breather for the season finale. Jesus Sanchez will serve as the Astros' designated hitter in place of Paredes, who went 5-for-27 (.185 average) with one home run, three RBI and two runs while starting in eight consecutive games following his Sept. 19 reinstatement from the injured list after a two-month stay on the shelf.
