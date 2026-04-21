Paredes went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Monday's 9-2 win over the Guardians.

Paredes delivered his ninth career multi-homer game Monday for his first big flies of the season. The 27-year-old infielder has just three multi-hit efforts in 2026, and he's still searching for consistency in his power stroke. Over his first 79 trips to the plate, Paredes is slashing .221/.329/.368 with the aforementioned two long balls, four doubles and 16 RBI.