Astros' Jake Marisnick: Makes stance adjustment

Marisnick has changed his posture at the plate, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Manager A.J. Hinch described it as he's more "leaned over at his waist."

Marisnick's been a fourth outfielder the past four seasons in Houston, but a spot on the 2019 roster is not guaranteed. If Houston keeps 12 position players, he could lose out to Tony Kemp, who is out of minor-league options. To improve his roster chances, the 27-year-old is working with new hitting coach Alex Cintron, after he posted a .674 OPS and a 35.9 K% in 2018. In the past, Marisnick's first move was back, causing him to be underneath pitches. According to Hinch, that is what's contributing to his high swing-and-miss rate and low batting average. We'll get to see the new stance beginning Saturday, when Marisnick is scheduled to start at designated hitter in the Astros' spring opener.

