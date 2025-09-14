Meyers went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk Saturday against Atlanta.

Meyers has started six of seven games since being activated from the injured list Sept. 6. He's reached base three times in each of his last two starts, going 4-for-6 with three runs scored and two RBI. Despite logging only 348 plate appearances due to injury, Meyers has set a career high in stolen bases (15) and has tied his highest mark in runs scored (51).