Astros' Jeremy Pena: Does some light running on field

Pena (calf) did some light running at Daikin Park on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain that had been lingering. The Astros are optimistic that Pena can return when his 10 days are up, and his ability to do some light running already bodes well for the shortstop reaching that goal. Raynel Delgado is filling in at shortstop for the Astros on Wednesday versus the Twins after Nick Allen manned the position the previous two days.