Pena went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Yankees.
Pena was activated from the injured list Sunday after recovering from a thumb injury. He struck out in his other three at-bats but managed a two-out double in the fourth inning prior to coming around to score. Pena should be locked into the starting shortstop role for the Astros, and he will look to build upon his impressive .277/.332/.472 line across 214 plate appearances.
