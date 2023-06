Pena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Pena will take a seat along with second baseman Jose Altuve and catcher Martin Maldonado in what looks to be a rest day with Sunday's series finale beginning at 12:40 p.m. ET. Grae Kessinger will get a turn at shortstop in place of Pena, who is slashing .256/.310/.333 with seven runs but no home runs, stolen bases or RBI through his first nine games of June.