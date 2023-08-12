Pena went 3-for-4 with one double, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Angels.

Pena has been demoted to the bottom third of the Astros lineup in five of his last six games, but this performance marks his fourth multi-hit effort in his last 10 games. Following bottoming out with a .205 average and only one home run in July, Pena has responded with 12 hits and seven walks in 43 plate appearances thus far in August. His glove keeps him in the lineup and continued production like this will help return him to the top of a potent Astros lineup.