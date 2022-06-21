Pena took swings in the batting cage and was spotted fielding ground balls Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

In his most extensive workout since landing on the 10-day injured list six days ago due to left thumb injury, Pena looked to be taking part without any discomfort. He'll be eligible to come off the IL on Friday, but the Astros haven't officially indicated that he'll be cleared to play by then. More clarity on Pena's situation should become available within the next day or two.