Pena went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday against the Reds.

Pena reached base at least once for the ninth consecutive game. He's maintained a .324 average and .410 on-base percentage in that span, though he has only two extra-base hits and no home runs. Pena has maintained a near-identical line to his rookie season, though he has increased his stolen base output by swiping eight bags across the first 70 games of his campaign.