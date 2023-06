Singleton signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Singleton's less than stellar .103/.188/.138 slash line through 11 games with Milwaukee prompted the Brewers to designated him for assignment June 17. Now, Singleton will rejoin the Astros -- the same team he debuted with in 2014 -- and provide organizational depth at first base. Barring injuries, Singleton's chances to return to the majors this season are low.