Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Recalled from Triple-A
Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday.
Michael Feliz was forced onto the DL with shoulder discomfort, so Jankowski was summoned back to the big club to take his place in the bullpen. The 28-year-old has allowed six runs in 3.1 innings of work for the Astros this season, so he'll likely only see lower-leverage situations during his time up.
More News
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Dropped back down to minors•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Recalled Saturday•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Optioned after first win•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Earns win despite poor outing•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Recalled form Triple-A•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: To be optioned under roster crunch•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...