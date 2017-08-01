Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday.

Michael Feliz was forced onto the DL with shoulder discomfort, so Jankowski was summoned back to the big club to take his place in the bullpen. The 28-year-old has allowed six runs in 3.1 innings of work for the Astros this season, so he'll likely only see lower-leverage situations during his time up.

