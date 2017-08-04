Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Returns to minors
Jankowski was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday.
Jankowski was called to the bigs on Monday and tossed a scoreless inning during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Rays. His services weren't needed for long and he'll head back to work out of the bullpen at Triple-A Fresno.
