Dodgers' Jordan Jankowski: Claimed by Dodgers
Jankowski was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Sunday.
A 28-year-old right-handed reliever, Jankowski was designated for assignment by the Astros earlier this week, but the Dodgers deemed him worthy of a 40-man roster spot. He has always been able to miss bats int he minors, but has struggled to throw strikes (12.4 percent walk rate) this year at Triple-A. Look for him to report to Triple-A Oklahoma City and be recalled when rosters expand in September.
