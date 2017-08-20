Play

Jankowski was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Sunday.

A 28-year-old right-handed reliever, Jankowski was designated for assignment by the Astros earlier this week, but the Dodgers deemed him worthy of a 40-man roster spot. He has always been able to miss bats int he minors, but has struggled to throw strikes (12.4 percent walk rate) this year at Triple-A. Look for him to report to Triple-A Oklahoma City and be recalled when rosters expand in September.

