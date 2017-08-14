Jankowski was designated for assignment by the Astros on Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Brian McCann (knee) headed to the disabled list, a roster spot was need for Max Stassi, and Jankowski was the corresponding roster casualty. The 28-year-old owns an unsightly 12.46 ERA through 4.1 big-league innings this season, and his 5.13 ERA across 40.1 innings with Triple-A Fresno isn't much more appealing. He'll likely serve as an organizational depth piece wherever he ends up.