The Angels signed Jankowski to a minor-league deal Friday, Baseball America reports.

Jankowski appeared in three games for Houston last year, where he struggled to a 12.46 ERA, and allowed three home runs in just 4.3 innings of work. He'll be assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake, and the 28-year-old figures to be no more than organizational pitching depth for his new club.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories