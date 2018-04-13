Angels' Jordan Jankowski: Signs with Angels
The Angels signed Jankowski to a minor-league deal Friday, Baseball America reports.
Jankowski appeared in three games for Houston last year, where he struggled to a 12.46 ERA, and allowed three home runs in just 4.3 innings of work. He'll be assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake, and the 28-year-old figures to be no more than organizational pitching depth for his new club.
More News
-
Dodgers' Jordan Jankowski: Designated for assignment•
-
Dodgers' Jordan Jankowski: Claimed by Dodgers•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Designated for assignment•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Returns to minors•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Dropped back down to minors•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...