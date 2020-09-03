site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits Thursday with injury
Altuve left Thursday's game after the second inning after suffering an apparent groin injury sliding into third base, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The injury looked painful, but not overly serious from a missed time standpoint. Aledmys Diaz moved to second base and Abraham Toro entered at third base.
