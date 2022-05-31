Siri went 1-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and a stolen base Monday against the Athletics.
Siri drew his fifth start in the last seven games, and he benefitted from the absence of Kyle Tucker (foot) on Monday. Siri hasn't hit particularly well in that span by maintaining just a .188 average, though he has picked up three stolen bases without being caught. His playing time will be worth watching in the coming days, and it will tick up if Tucker remains sidelined. However, Siri was also playing more regularly over Chas McCormick of late, which could mean he's a regular in the lineup even without an injury in the Astros' outfield. If Siri finds regular plate appearances, he will be a strong source of stolen bases as he now has six in seven attempts on the campaign.