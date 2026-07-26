Astros' Josh Hader: Collects save No. 12

Hader earned a save against the White Sox on Saturday by striking out both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Houston entered the bottom of the ninth with a 4-0 lead and Bennett Sousa on the mound. However, Sousa gave up a run on a pair of one-out singles and an error, at which point Hader was summoned from the bullpen. The veteran closer made sure that Chicago didn't come any closer by striking out both batters he faced on a combined 10 pitches. Hader continues to roll as one of the league's top closers -- he's 12-for-12 in save chances on the campaign while posting a 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB over 20 innings spanning 22 appearances.