Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Hader will seek a second opinion on his left shoulder strain and will be sidelined "a little bit longer than the two weeks," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Espada would not reveal what the first diagnosis was, but the injury is at least bad enough that Hader will not be back when his 15 days on the injured list are up. More information on Hader's condition and timeline should be available after he gets the second opinion. Espada has said he will not name a closer while Hader is out, but Bryan Abreu is the favorite to see most of the ninth-inning work for the Astros.