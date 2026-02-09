Hader (shoulder) has been throwing lightly on flat ground and the Astros expect to have a better idea as to his status by the middle of this week, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Earlier in the offseason, Hader -- who missed the final seven-plus weeks of last season with a left shoulder strain -- told Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle that he felt "back to normal" and had been throwing off a mound. This latest update suggests there's less certainty about the closer's health, however. If it turns out that Hader had a setback or simply isn't ready, Bryan Abreu would be next in line for saves in the Houston bullpen.