default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

General manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Hader (shoulder) has thrown off a mound three times, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hader's season ended in mid-August after he suffered a left shoulder strain, but he appears to be making significant progress in his recovery. The Astros have yet to establish a return timeline for the lefty closer, however, so his availability for the start of spring training remains unknown.

More News