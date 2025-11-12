Astros' Josh Hader: Throwing off mound
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
General manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Hader (shoulder) has thrown off a mound three times, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Hader's season ended in mid-August after he suffered a left shoulder strain, but he appears to be making significant progress in his recovery. The Astros have yet to establish a return timeline for the lefty closer, however, so his availability for the start of spring training remains unknown.
More News
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Yet to resume throwing•
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Expected to be out until postseason•
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Won't throw for three weeks•
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Getting second opinion on shoulder•
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Lands on IL with shoulder strain•
-
Astros' Josh Hader: Nursing shoulder issue•