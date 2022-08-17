Verlander allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four in seven innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Tuesday.

This marked just the third time all year Verlander's allowed multiple runs in consecutive starts. He was sharp through six innings, allowing just one run, but Gavin Sheets got to him for a game-tying two-run double in the seventh, and the Astros ultimately went on to lose the game. While it was another pedestrian outing by Verlander's standards, it was also his ninth straight quality start. The ace right-hander has a 1.95 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 138:24 K:BB through 143 innings across 22 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Twins next week if the Astros stick with a six-man rotation.