Verlander (10-3) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out six across eight scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Mets.

Verlander dueled with Taijuan Walker for the entirety of his outing but ultimately was able to earn his 10th win thanks to a Jason Castro home run in the ninth inning. While still not dominant in terms of strikeouts, Verlander saw an uptick as compared to his recent outings and also induced 15 swinging strikes on 101 total pitches. Verlander has allowed one or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 15 starts this season, which has resulted in a 2.03 ERA across 97.1 frames.