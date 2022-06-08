Verlander (7-2) earned the win after he tossed seven innings, surrendering one run on six hits and two walks while striking out 12 in Tuesday's victory over the Mariners.

After allowing six runs over six frames in his last start versus the Mariners on May 27, Verlander was dominant Tuesday with the only blemish on his line coming on an Abraham Toro RBI groundout in the top of the fourth frame. The 39-year-old struck out a season-high 12 batters in the outing while recording his eighth quality start of the campaign. He has now allowed three runs while recording 18 strikeouts over 14 innings in his last two starts following the blow up versus the Mariners. Verlander owns a superb 2.13 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 73 punchouts over 71.2 innings in 11 starts in 2022.