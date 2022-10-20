Verlander earned the win during Game 1 of the ALCS in six innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 in the 4-2 win over the Yankees.

Verlander delivered a vintage performance Wednesday night, keeping the dangerous New York lineup in check for six strong innings. The Yankees had runners on second and third with one out in the third inning, but Verlander was able to strike out Josh Donaldson and Matt Carpenter to keep the game tied. The 39-year-old then retired the next nine batters, delivering a crucial bounceback performance after allowing six runs to the Mariners in his previous outing. The 11 strikeouts were the most in a postseason game for Verlander since he recorded 13 against the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS.