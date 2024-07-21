Verlander threw 40 pitches during a bullpen session Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Verlander is recovering from a neck injury that has sidelined him since June 18, but he's thrown a pair of bullpen sessions in the last week and was stretched out to 40 pitches Saturday. At this point, it's unclear if the 41-year-old will require a minor-league rehab stint, and he shouldn't be expected back until the end of July or early August.