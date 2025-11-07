site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Kenedy Corona: Clears waivers
RotoWire Staff
Corona was outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Corona was placed on waivers Tuesday and went unclaimed. He's eligible to become a free agent, but could also stick around as organizational depth.
