The Astros optioned Corona to minor-league camp Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Corona has yet to make his MLB debut and struggled to the tune of a .213/.314/.289 slash line over 396 plate appearances between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land in 2024, so he never seemed to have much of a case for a spot on Houston's Opening Day roster. The speedy 24-year-old will play regularly in the minors to begin the season and could join Houston at some point later in 2025 if the big club's outfield depth is tested.