The Astros placed Corona on outright waivers Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Corona spent the vast majority of his time at Triple-A Sugar Land in 2025, where he finished the season with a .220/.308/.326 slash line through 433 plate appearances. If he clears waivers, he will most likely return to Sugar Land and begin the 2026 season as organizational outfield depth.

