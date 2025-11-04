Astros' Kenedy Corona: Waived by Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros placed Corona on outright waivers Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Corona spent the vast majority of his time at Triple-A Sugar Land in 2025, where he finished the season with a .220/.308/.326 slash line through 433 plate appearances. If he clears waivers, he will most likely return to Sugar Land and begin the 2026 season as organizational outfield depth.
