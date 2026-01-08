Corona signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Corona spent nearly all of the 2025 season with the Astros' Triple-A affiliate, where he slashed .220/.308/.326 with 36 RBI, 50 runs scored and 18 stolen bases across 433 plate appearances. Given his offensive struggles in the minors, it seems overwhelmingly likely that the 25-year-old outfielder heads to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the 2026 campaign.