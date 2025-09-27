McCullers (hand) was activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCullers will make his return to the major-league roster with just two games left in the regular season. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since Sept. 12 with right hand soreness, and he was described to be "highly unlikely" to return to action in September by general manager Dana Brown, but he appears to have done so. McCullers has posted a 6.71 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with 57 strikeouts over 52.1 innings in 15 appearances, including 12 starts, with Houston this season. In a corresponding move, Nick Hernandez was designated for assignment Saturday.