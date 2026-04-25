McCullers (1-2) took the loss Friday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks over five-plus innings against the Yankees. He struck out three.

The right-hander was in trouble from the jump Friday, as New York scored three runs (one earned) during the opening frame. Things didn't get any better from there with the Yankees adding to McCullers' ledger in the second, fourth and sixth innings. The 32-year-old had an electric season debut with nine strikeouts and just one run allowed over seven innings March 30 versus the Red Sox, but McCullers has surrendered 18 earned runs across 18.1 frames in his four subsequent starts. Perhaps a rematch with Boston next week will help him to get back on track, but that's a risky proposition for fantasy managers given his recent form.