McCullers allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

McCullers has failed to finish four innings in three of his last four appearances and in five of 11 starts overall this year. He was at 75 pitches (41 strikes) when he was pulled during the Mariners' third-inning rally Saturday. McCullers kept the ball in the yard for the first time in five starts, but he's still giving up too many baserunners -- he's issued 17 walks over his last 20 innings. For the season, he's at a 6.90 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 50:29 K:BB through 44.1 innings. The right-hander is lined up for a home start versus the Athletics next week.