McCullers (forearm) threw another bullpen session Saturday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers has been out all season while working back from a strained forearm. He's thrown multiple bullpen session but is not yet at full strength. His velocity sat 89-91 mph in Saturday's session, down significantly from his average of 93.3 mph last season. He's also still only throwing four-seamers, changeups and sinkers, with cutters expected to follow Tuesday and his breaking pitches following sometime after that.

