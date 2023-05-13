McCullers (forearm) threw another bullpen session Saturday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers has been out all season while working back from a strained forearm. He's thrown multiple bullpen session but is not yet at full strength. His velocity sat 89-91 mph in Saturday's session, down significantly from his average of 93.3 mph last season. He's also still only throwing four-seamers, changeups and sinkers, with cutters expected to follow Tuesday and his breaking pitches following sometime after that.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws another bullpen Tuesday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws bullpen session Saturday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws from front of mound•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nearing mound work•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Ahead of schedule•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Heads to 15-day IL•