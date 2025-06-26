Astros' Lance McCullers: Could return to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that McCullers (foot) is an "option" to start Saturday versus the Cubs, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCullers did some pitchers' fielding practice Thursday as he returns from a right foot sprain and it "went well," per Espada. As long as the pitcher bounces back well Friday, it sounds like he'll skip a rehab assignment and rejoin the rotation Saturday, which is the first day he's eligible.
