The Astros announced Monday that McCullers (finger) has resumed playing catch, but he has yet to begin throwing off a mound, Matthew Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though McCullers isn't expected to be in line for an extended absence after landing on the 15-day injured list a week ago due to a blister on his pitching hand, he doesn't appear to be on pace to be activated when first eligible next Monday. McCullers is one of seven Astros starters currently on the IL, but Houston should get some reinforcement for its rotation soon since four of those pitchers are in the midst of rehab assignments.